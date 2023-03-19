'Evil, Soulless Man' Left Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh: Here's His Sentence

A man who strangled a woman to death and left her body wrapped in a blanket alongside a parkway in Westchester County nearly 20 years ago will spend decades in prison.

Florida resident Christopher Gonzalez, age 41, was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for the murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay in 2005, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday, March 17.

On the day of the murder, Sept. 3, 2005, Gonzalez strangled 25-year-old Serbay to death and then left her body wrapped in a sheet on the shoulder of the Sprain Brook Parkway just north of the Jackson Road overpass in Greenburgh. A passerby then discovered the body and contacted state police.

Serbay's murder then went unsolved for nearly a decade until state police forensically linked Serbay's death to a homicide in the Bronx from 2000. Gonzalez's DNA ended up linking him to both killings, and he was arrested in Naples, Florida on Nov. 7, 2017, by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, before being extradited to the Bronx on Dec. 8, 2017.

Gonzalez has been held by the New York City Department of Corrections since and was arrested on his charges in Westchester County on May 16, 2019.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Gonzalez then pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Serbay's mother read a statement in court regarding the sentencing of the man who killed her daughter.

"While I am grateful that her murderer, Christopher Gonzalez, was eventually caught and am thankful that law enforcement never gave up on catching him, the years of waiting have taken a toll on me and have been excruciating," she said.

"I do not forgive Christopher Gonzalez. I believe him to be an evil, ruthless, soulless man," Serbay's mother continued.

