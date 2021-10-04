COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Stays On Decline; New Case Rundown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to decline, though a new virus-related death was reported in Westchester County in the latest update from the Department of Health.

After spiking, the average seven-day average positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 in the region is back on the decline over the weekend, from 2.37 percent on Friday, Oct. 1 to 2.34 percent the following day, and down to 2.92 percent of those tested on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also dropping, from 2.45 percent to 2.37 percent during the same time frame.

A total of 24 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Oct. 3, including on in Westchester.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.47 percent (down .09 percent);

Central New York: 4.98 percent (down .21 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.80 percent (down .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.24 percent (down .15 percent);

Western New York: 4.11 percent (down .20 percent);

Capital Region: 3.61 percent (down .05 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.23 percent (down .07 percent);

Long Island: 2.92 percent (down .05 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.24 percent (down .10 percent);

: 2.24 percent (down .10 percent); New York City: 1.32 percent (down .02 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 81 new (142,111 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 51 (51,780);

Orange County: 70 (55,729);

Dutchess: 38 (34,557);

Ulster: 16 (16,753);

Putnam: 13 (12,103).

Sullivan: 15 (8,065).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Oct. 8:

Westchester: 2,336;

Rockland: 769;

Orange County: 763;

Dutchess: 492;

Ulster: 275;

Putnam: 96;

Sullivan: 82.

There were 122,193 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Oct. 3, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 2,896 newly confirmed infections for a 2.37 percent positive daily infection rate.

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,208 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 82 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 69.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 64.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Monday, Oct 4, 1,460,458 (837 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,667,198 (1,228 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We have made great strides in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, but it is important we stay vigilant," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Remember to keep washing your hands and wearing your mask to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

"Most importantly, make sure you and your family get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccines are our greatest weapon against the pandemic."

