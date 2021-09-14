COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Westchester Adults Who Are Fully Vaccinated, Other New Info

The COVID-19 vaccination rate among Westchester residents continues to rise, as the number of hospitalizations and virus-related deaths remain low, according to County Executive George Latimer.

In his latest COVID-19 briefing, Latimer touted that the vaccination rate in the county is on the rise, with more than 85 percent of residents completing the vaccine process.

In total, Latimer said that 638,779 people in Westchester have completed the vaccination series, crediting the high vaccination rate for the low number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Department of Health, at county-run sites, as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, there have been 325,156 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center, 77,375 at Yonkers Armory, and 61,588 at the Westchester County DOH site.

To help encourage Westchester residents to get the vaccine who haven’t already, a pop-up vaccination site has been planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Port Chester Middle School.

In his latest update, Latimer said that 106 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized with the virus, leaving approximately 2,700 beds still available.

Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Westchester in the past week, bringing the total to 2,321 since the pandemic began last year, according to the state Department of Health.

