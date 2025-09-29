New Supermarket To Replace Former Rite Aid In Hartsdale, Officials Say

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Key Food Co-Op will open a grocery store at 196 East Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale, the former site of Rite Aid.

Feiner said he spoke with landlord Louis Weisman, who confirmed that a lease had been signed. He thanked Weisman for rejecting other potential tenants in order to secure a supermarket, which many residents had been requesting since Rite Aid closed.

"Many older residents live in the apartments on E Hartsdale Ave, and their quality of life will improve. They will be able to walk to a food market!" Feiner said.

The project also received support from Marty Deitch, senior vice president of Aries Deitch and Endelson, Inc., and local resident Steve Goldberg, who has been working on revitalization plans for East Hartsdale Avenue.

Feiner added that the market will not need zoning or planning board approval and could open this winter once building permits are secured.

The new store joins other efforts to revive the business corridor, including a recently opened farmers market and summer road repaving.

"I believe that the new supermarket, which we hope will open this winter, will help attract more pedestrian traffic and help existing businesses succeed," Feiner said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.