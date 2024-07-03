New Eatery To Celebrate Opening In Ardsley: '3 Years In Making,' Owner Says

Ramen Musashi, located at 800 Saw Mill River Rd. in Ardsley, will hold its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m.

The eatery will be Ardsley's first Japanese-owned ramen restaurant, according to co-owners Paul Luce and Hitoshi Miyawaki, a Kyoto-trained ramen chef who curated the business's menu.

Luce said the restaurant has been a long time coming.

"This has actually been almost 3 years in the making," he said, adding, "I’ve been blown away by the community’s kindness and endless support. Now we can finally reward Ardsley and the river towns’ patience with a delicious bowl of ramen!”

The restaurant will serve traditional ramen and other Japanese dishes such as curry rice, karaage fried chicken, chashu don, and vegan miso ramen.

"Anyone who has been to a ramen restaurant in Japan before knows what that casual dining experience is like and will feel transported back to that moment,” Miyawaki said of the eatery.

In addition to the restaurant, the business will also feature a "Mini Fuji Mart" section selling toys, treats, and small Japanese groceries.

The full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

