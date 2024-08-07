New Chick-fil-A Opens In Greenburgh: Here's Where

The new Chick-fil-A eatery, located in Greenburgh at the Midway Shopping Center at 913B Central Park Ave., officially opened for business on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The location is owned and operated by Joshua Riley, who has spent nearly two decades with the company and will run the restaurant alongside his wife, Pangshua, and their two children, Jas and Sophia.

"I took a chance on Chick-fil-A when I was just a college student, and today I feel fortunate to open the first restaurant in Greenburgh," Riley said, adding, "After nearly 20 years with Chick-fil-A, it is such an honor to bring the beloved experience, including our signature menu items and warm hospitality, to this incredible community."

The fast-food eatery, known for its chicken sandwiches, celebrated its opening by donating $25,000 to the Feeding America nonprofit to support local hunger relief efforts. It will also redirect surplus food to local soup kitchens, food banks, and other nonprofits.

The restaurant is now open for dine-in, take-out, catering, and delivery Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The opening follows another Chick-fil-A restaurant in Yonkers at 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100), which began serving customers on Thursday, July 25.

