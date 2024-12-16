The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 16, just after 11 a.m., when a burglary at Tarrytown Jewelers at 273 North Central Ave. (Route 100) in the Hartsdale section of Greenburgh was reported to Greenburgh Police, according to the department.

Surveillance footage and witness reports revealed that four suspects shattered the store's glass front, stole numerous valuable items, and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said. All of the suspects wore masks, gloves, and dark clothing.

Greenburgh Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to contact them at 914-989-1700. Anonymous tips are welcome.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

