Man Tries To Rape Child, Meets With Undercover Agent Posing As Parent In Greenburgh: DA

New Castle resident Dustin Layme, age 26, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 14 after attempting to rape a child in Greenburgh, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

According to the DA's Office, Layme made online contact with an undercover law enforcement agent who had been posing as a young girl's parent. Layme then allegedly proceeded to engage in several sexually explicit online communications with the agent.

During these conversations, Layme would talk about engaging in various sexual acts with the child, including sexual intercourse. He then arranged to meet with the agent at an unnamed hotel in Greenburgh, believing that he would be meeting with the child and her parent, officials said.

Layme was arrested after trying to enter the hotel room where he believed the parent and child had been waiting for him, according to the DA's Office. Following his arrest, investigators allegedly found several videos of children engaging in sexual acts on Layme's phone.

Layme was charged with:

First-degree attempted rape;

First-degree attempted sexual abuse;

Three counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Attempted predatory assault against a child.

Layme has since been remanded to Westchester County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Anyone else who may have been victimized or has more information about Layme is asked to call the DA's Office at 914-995-TIPS (8477).

