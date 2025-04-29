Man Throws Bag Of Drugs Out Window During Traffic Stop On I-87 In Ardsley: Police

The stop happened on Thursday night, April 24, around 11:30 p.m., when troopers pulled over a BMW X5 traveling northbound on the Thruway through the village of Ardsley, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, April 29.

While interacting with the driver, identified as Jeikob Javier Guzman of the Bronx, troopers saw him throwing a clear plastic bag containing a white substance down a roadside embankment, police said.

An investigation found that the bag contained 18 grams of cocaine. Troopers also found metal knuckles in Guzman's possession, according to authorities.

Guzman was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a weapon among other charges.

He was taken to police headquarters for processing and arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court. Guzman reappeared in court on Monday, April 28.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

