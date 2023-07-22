Man Steals His Own Mercedes Benz, Caught Driving It In Greenburgh: Police

The incident happened on Friday, July 21 around 10:15 a.m., when Westchester County Police were notified that a stolen Mercedes Benz SUV was driving in White Plains.

According to authorities, an officer soon found the vehicle a short time later and pulled it over in Greenburgh.

The driver then showed the officer paperwork indicating that he owned the car. However, when the officer checked with the North Branford Police Department in New Haven County, they said that the man had stolen his vehicle from a repossession yard there earlier in the day.

The driver, whose name was not released by police, was then arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

Additionally, the WCPD officer then discovered that the suspect was also wanted on warrants out of both New York City and New Rochelle, and promptly turned him over to New Rochelle Police.

As for the stolen Mercedes, it was again impounded by authorities in Westchester, police said.

