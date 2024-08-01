Man Accused Of Taking Picture Under Victim's Skirt In Greenburgh Barnes & Noble

Kun Cheung, a Scarsdale resident, was arrested on Wednesday, July 31, on a felony charge of unlawful surveillance in connection to an incident that occurred earlier in the month at a Barnes & Noble in Greenburgh, located at 381 Central Ave.

The announcement of the arrest was made by the Greenburgh Police on Thursday, Aug. 1.

According to police, on Wednesday, July 24, the department received a report of an incident at the store days earlier on Sunday, July 21.

On the day of the incident, the victim noticed an individual, identified as Cheung, crouching behind her, holding a cell phone under her skirt.

The victim then confronted Cheung, who then drove away from the store in a red Honda SUV, according to authorities.

Cheung was eventually identified as the suspect and arrested. He was previously arrested in May 2024 for the same offense, the department stated.

After his arrest, Cheung was held at police headquarters pending his arraignment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Any witnesses or victims who recognize Cheung can contact Greenburgh Detective Davey Jakasal at 914-989-1726.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

