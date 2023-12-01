Man Accused Of Stealing Property, Cars From Elderly Residential Facility In Greenburgh

New London County resident David Durlach of Waterford, age 30, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 1 following a long-term investigation into burglaries at an elderly residential facility in Greenburgh, Greenburgh Police announced.

According to the department, between Monday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 30, Durlach allegedly entered several apartments at the facility and stole property such as negotiable instruments and motor vehicles.

Police did not identify the residential facility.

Following his arrest, Durlach was charged with:

Second-degree burglary;

First-degree identity theft;

Fourth-degree grand larceny.

Durlach is now in custody pending his future arraignment, police said.

