In a statement to the community, Greenburgh Superintendent Linda Iverson confirmed that water to Woodlands Middle High School has been shut off while contractors work to identify and resolve the issue. The closure impacts all students, staff, and faculty, though buildings and grounds staff are required to report to work at their regular time.

As a result of the closure, all activities scheduled for the weekend, including Saturday and Sunday events, have been canceled. The district said updates regarding the Girls Varsity Basketball Game would be provided on Friday.

Students scheduled to take the Living Environment Regents exam will not miss their tests, however. They will be transported to Richard J. Bailey Elementary School to take the exam, with buses running on their usual schedule.

The water main break does not affect other schools in the district. The Early Childhood Program, as well as Lee F. Jackson, Highview, and Richard J. Bailey elementary schools, will remain open for a regular school day.

