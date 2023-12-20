Longtime Friends Open New Restaurant In Elmsford: 'Incredible Journey'

Invito Restaurant, located in Elmsford at 210 Saw Mill River Rd., held its grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and has become an "exciting new addition" to the area, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

The new eatery, opened by business partners Erick Perez and Luis Payano, resulted from the duo's interest in opening a New York City-style restaurant in Westchester, Payano said.

"Something Erick and I both agreed on was that we wanted to find a large space away from the busy area. A location that would flourish with a successful innovative modern Mexican concept restaurant," Payano said, adding that they eventually chose Elmsford and Greenburgh because they are "beautiful communities."

The restaurant, which prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients, offers authentic Mexican cuisine such as tacos, enchiladas, chicken served in mole sauce, and short ribs.

After dinner, those looking for a delectable dessert will also get to enjoy authentic Mexican sweets like flan, tres leches, and bananas fritas.

In addition to providing a delicious culinary experience, the restaurant's owners also want to make their establishment into a popular gathering spot.

"As we embark on this incredible journey, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and excitement as we strive to create a space that not only serves exceptional food but also becomes an integral part of the fabric of our community," Payano said, adding, "Whether it's a family dinner, a business meeting, or a special occasion, we aim to provide a warm and inviting atmosphere that encourages connectivity and meaningful interactions."

In this spirit, the eatery offers group reservations for large events like birthday parties, baby showers, and office functions.

"We look forward to being a large support for our community and we hope that if others see the investment we have put into this project it will encourage them to do the same," Payano said.

Invito Restaurant currently opens every day of the week besides Monday.

