Longtime Educator Tapped To Lead Elmsford School District

The Elmsford Union Free School District has appointed Susan Yom as its new Superintendent of Schools, officials announced on Monday, Dec. 9.

Yom will officially step into the role on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Yom, a seasoned educator with 29 years of experience, has held leadership roles in several districts, including serving as Superintendent of Schools in Nyack and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in Clarkstown. She also previously worked in New Rochelle as Director of Research, Assessment, and Accountability and as an Assistant Principal.

Yom expressed her excitement to join the Elmsford community, citing the board's commitment to student success as a deciding factor in her decision.

I was so compelled to join the Elmsford district when I heard about the board doing everything and anything to make sure students are successful and to help students get to the top,” she said.

"I started my career in the classroom. It is probably the most important place that I center my work. I will be highly visible, as it is the heart of teaching and learning and what we do for kids every day that has made me so excited to come join this family," Yom continued.

Yom also outlined plans to develop a 100-day entry plan, which she will share with the community. Until then, she will visit schools and meet with staff and officials.

The announcement marks the culmination of a rigorous search process led by the Board of Education that included the review of 50 applications and interviews with eight finalists.

In addition to welcoming Yom, the district also celebrated Andrea Hamilton, Principal of Alice E. Grady Elementary School, who was awarded tenure for her leadership since July 2019. The district also announced the appointments of Thomas Murphy as Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations and James Yap as Deputy Superintendent.

