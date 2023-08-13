Lane, Ramp Closures: Saw Mill River Parkway, Route 119 To Be Affected In Greenburgh For Months

The planned closures will affect both the Saw Mill River Parkway and Route 119 in the town of Greenburgh until the end of November, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Aug. 11.

The closures include:

The northbound and southbound Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 20 (Interstate 87) and Exit 23 (Old Saw Mill River Road), which will be reduced to one lane beginning on Sunday, Aug. 13, and lasting until Thursday, Nov. 30;

The northbound Saw Mill River Parkway Exit 21W (Route 119) ramp, which will also close between Aug. 13 and Nov. 30;

The Route 119 (West Main Street) ramp to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway, which will also close between Aug. 13 and Nov. 30;

Route 119 between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue, which will close nightly beginning on Monday, Aug. 14 until Friday, Aug. 18 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Commuters are asked to follow posted detours during the duration of the closures, which will accommodate construction work.

