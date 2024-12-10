Fog/Mist 43°

Jackpot Joy: Lucky Lotto Ticket Worth $20K Sold At Elmsford Store

One lucky shopper in Westchester is likely grinning all the way to the bank after hitting the jackpot with a top-prize lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was bought at Johnson's Stationery in Elmsford at 4 East Main St. 

Ben Crnic
The winning Take 5 ticket, worth $20,103.50, was sold at a stationery store in Elmsford for the Friday, Dec. 6 mid-day drawing, New York Lottery officials announced.  

If you're holding that ticket, congratulations—you just gave your holiday budget a major boost!

Take 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with winners having one year to claim their prize. 

