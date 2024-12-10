Jackpot Joy: Lucky Lotto Ticket Worth $20K Sold At Elmsford Store

The winning Take 5 ticket, worth $20,103.50, was sold at a stationery store in Elmsford for the Friday, Dec. 6 mid-day drawing, New York Lottery officials announced.

Officials added that the ticket was bought at Johnson's Stationery at 4 East Main St.

If you're holding that ticket, congratulations—you just gave your holiday budget a major boost!

Take 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with winners having one year to claim their prize.

