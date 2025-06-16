'Heartbeat Of Our Community': County Employee, Father Of 3 From Elmsford Dies Suddenly

Bipin Divakaran, a dedicated realtor and county employee from Elmsford, died at Westchester Medical Center, according to the Westchester Malayalee Association, which announced his death in a GoFundMe fundraiser on Sunday, June 15.

Known not just for his professional work, but for his unwavering dedication to his community, Bipin served for years as Treasurer and an Executive Committee member of the association. Friends say he was a “heartbeat” of the local Malayalee community, always giving his time and energy to support events, cultural activities, and those in need.

"Always generous with his time and energy, Bipin was a strong supporter and an active presence at countless events and initiatives that brought our community together," the organization wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "He was the heartbeat of our community."

Despite enduring serious health issues in recent years and multiple hospitalizations, Bipin remained a steady source of strength and encouragement to those around him. He tragically died after a fall, leaving behind his wife and three children.

To make matters more difficult, Bipin had no life insurance, and his death has placed a significant financial burden on his family.

As of Monday, June 16, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $8,155 toward a $40,000 goal. The money will be used to help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and provide some financial relief for his wife and children.

Organizers are urging friends, well-wishers, and the broader community to give whatever they can.

"Let us come together as Bipin did for us so many times. Let’s honor his memory with the same compassion and generosity he showed to others," the organization wrote.

Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.