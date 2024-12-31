Hartsdale Woman Knighted By France For Restoring Historic House In Westchester

Susan Seal, a Hartsdale resident, has been appointed to the rank of Knight in France's National Order of Merit, the second-highest honor awarded to civilians by the French government, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

According to Feiner, Seal’s recognition comes in light of her efforts to restore and preserve the historic Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters on Ridge Road in Greenburgh, which played a pivotal role in American history.

The French Consul General in New York, Cédrik Fouriscot, announced Seal’s knighthood, highlighting her leadership in saving the house, which dates back to 1732 served as headquarters for French General Comte de Rochambeau and his forces in 1781 during the Revolutionary War.

"This honor celebrates your friendship with our country and your leadership in the effort to restore Odell House, a poignant symbol of the Franco-American alliance," Fouriscot said in his announcement of Seal, knighthood, adding, "By working with the city of Greenburgh to turn the ancient home into a museum, you are helping to preserve the memory of our common history and to share it with future generations.”

Odell House served as Rochambeau’s headquarters from July 6 to Aug. 18, 1781, while General George Washington and the Continental Army camped nearby in Ardsley. During this time, the generals planned their decisive march to Yorktown, Virginia, where they defeated British forces under Lord Cornwallis, effectively ending the Revolutionary War.

Seal spearheaded the effort to persuade the Town of Greenburgh to acquire the deteriorating property and has overseen its restoration, Feiner said.

He added that interior structural repairs are complete, with work on the exterior set to be finalized in January when new windows and shingles are installed. Landscaping efforts are also underway, with dangerous trees being removed from the property by the town’s Department of Public Works.

The museum, which Feiner hopes will open in October 2025, will feature exhibits curated from a professional inventory of artifacts donated by the Sons of the American Revolution. It will commemorate the first international alliance of the United States, the French-American Alliance, and is expected to become a tourist attraction for visitors from around the world.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner praised Seal’s work, saying that she "exceeded expectations for this amazing historical treasure. The museum will be world class treasure - thanks to her hard work."

Schematic designs for the museum’s interior exhibits will be presented at the Greenburgh Town Board meeting on Jan. 22, Feiner said.

