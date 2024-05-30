Hartsdale Parking Garage To Be Named After Beloved Community Leader Killed In Hit-Run

In a ceremony on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:30 a.m., a Hartsdale parking garage at 234 East Hartsdale Ave. will be dedicated in memory of Stephanie Kavourias, who was killed in a hit-run crash on East Hartsdale Avenue on Aug. 26, 2023, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Wednesday, May 29.

During the ceremony, which will be held at the site A garage level 1, the Hartsdale Public Parking District Board of Commissioners and staff will honor Kavourias for her years of service to the hamlet's Parking Authority. Dedication plaques will also be unveiled in the garage, Feiner said.

Kavourias, a Hartsdale resident who served as the Parking Authority's manager, was well-known as a "dedicated public servant," according to Feiner. She also served as the leader of her co-op in Hartsdale and had also been a member of the Greenburgh Planning Board.

The man accused of fatally striking her with his pickup truck, Brooklyn resident Antonio Robles-Sanchez, was indicted in connection with her death on Thursday, Feb. 15, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

He now faces several criminal charges, including second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Despite the tragic nature of Kavourias' death, Feiner said she "should be remembered for how she lived - not how she died."

"She worked tirelessly to make Hartsdale and the parking district better," Feiner continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.