Hartsdale Eatery Permanently Closes

Mamajuana Cafe Prime, located in Hartsdale at 215 East Hartsdale Ave., announced on its website that it was permanently closed as of Friday, March 15.

The eatery, which opened in March 2023, had served Latin fashion cuisine and had been known for its tropical ambiance.

No reason for the closure was given on the restaurant's website.

Those who loved visiting the eatery can still enjoy three other Mamajuana Cafe locations in New York City, as well as two in New Jersey.

