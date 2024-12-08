Gas Station Jackpot: Lucky Player Snags $33K in Hartsdale

The top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket, which was worth $33,578, was sold for the Wednesday, Dec. 4, evening drawing at a Hartsdale gas station, New York Lottery officials announced.

The business where the ticket was purchased was identified as the BP gas station at 74 South Central Ave. (Route 100).

The winning numbers were 1 7 24 26 37.

If you want to try your hand at the game, Take 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., with numbers drawn from a field of one through 39. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

