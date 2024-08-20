Gas Line Work To Cause Delays On Route 100B In Greenburgh For Months

A gas line relocation project on the stretch of Dobbs Ferry Road (Route 100B) between Downing Drive West and Route 119 (Tarrytown Road) in Greenburgh will commence on Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

The project is part of Con Edison's maintenance schedule and will also remove conflicts with an upcoming sidewalk project along Route 100B expected to begin in Spring 2025, Feiner said.

The gas line work will be done on the southern side of the roadway, where flaggers will facilitate one-lane travel in sections where construction takes place.

The project is likely to take a "few months," Feiner said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.