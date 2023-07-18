Former Pastor Who Exchanged Sexual Messages With Westchester Boy Gets Prison Time

Glendale resident Francis Hughes, age 68, who once served as a pastor at the St. Pancras Roman Catholic Church in Queens, was sentenced to five years in prison for his receipt of child pornography, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, July 18.

According to federal officials, on Feb. 16, 2020, Hughes communicated with a 15-year-old Westchester boy over text. During this conversation, the boy sent Hughes three images of his penis.

When Hughes received one of the images, he responded with "Yummmmm I will suck you so much” and “Make you cum," among other messages, officials said.

During the conversation, Hughes also told the boy that he was a part-time college professor and a counselor.

Hughe pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography on Aug. 16, 2022. In addition to his prison sentence, he will also have to serve 10 years of supervised release.

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Greenburgh Police Department helped with the investigation into Hughes.

