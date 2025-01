The fire began at 118 Town Green Dr. in Elmsford on Wednesday, Jan. 8 around 6:15 a.m., according to the Irvington Fire Department, which helped respond to the incident.

Fire crews battled the two-alarm blaze for several hours.

More information about injuries and the cause was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

