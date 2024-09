The blaze broke out just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Atria Woodlands assisted living facility at 1017 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A) in Ardsley, according to the Ardsley Fire Department.

After arriving at the facility, firefighters soon learned that the blaze had sparked in the attic near a washer machine.

Soon after this, the blaze was put out. No injuries were reported.

