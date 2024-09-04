Northern Westchester resident Cunningham, age 60, of Peekskill, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 31. He had been serving as a detective with the Greenburgh Police Department.

He left behind a wife and three adult children. His obituary said that at the time of his death, Cunningham was about to become a grandfather.

Police have not disclosed the cause of his death.

Cunningham was born in the Bronx in 1964 and joined the New York Police Department (NYPD) after graduating from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry.

He later transferred to the Greenburgh force, where he's served since 1989, his obituary said.

Cunningham was working at the department at the time of his death.

Richard was a decorated Police Officer with almost 40 years of service, a job he lived and loved. He was considered one of the most accomplished detectives in the history of the Greenburgh Police Department. Over the last 30 years, Rich was often called upon to investigate the most serious crimes that occurred in the town. He was highly successful investigating Major Cases, Cold Cases, and took pride in mentoring many young investigators.

While the community will miss Cunningham's work as a crime fighter, those close to him remember a funny and loving man who cared deeply for his friends and family.

The 40-year police veteran had taken up hiking and walking on the beach in recent years. But he was in his element in front of his grill. He loved bringing his family together to share a meal he'd made.

"Richard loved a full house, full bellies, and an audience to make laugh," the obituary said.

His family will hold calling hours on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McHoul Funeral Home Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A burial mass will happen the next day at 10 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.

