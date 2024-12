The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 16 at around 2:20 p.m. on the northbound Sprain Brook Parkway in Hartsdale just south of Dobbs Ferry Road, according to reports.

The crash has left the right and center lanes blocked, causing traffic delays.

Injuries were also reported, but authorities have not yet released more information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.