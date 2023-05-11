Fair 71°

SHARE

Cops Find Illegally Possessed Guns While Helping Disabled Vehicle In Greenburgh: Police

What started out as a simple incident of officers helping out a man with his disabled vehicle in Westchester turned criminal when they discovered several guns and large-capacity magazines in the process, police said.

The weapons were found in a disabled vehicle that had become stuck in Greenburgh at the intersection of Mountain Road and Blueberry Hill Road, police said.
The weapons were found in a disabled vehicle that had become stuck in Greenburgh at the intersection of Mountain Road and Blueberry Hill Road, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, May 6 just after 5 p.m., when police were attempting to aid a disabled vehicle in Greenburgh at the intersection of Mountain Road and Blueberry Hill Road and recovered two loaded semi-automatic pistols, according to Greenburgh Police Captain Frank Farina. 

One of these firearms had been loaded with ammunition in a large-capacity magazine.

After the recovery of the pistols, the vehicle was impounded, and the driver, Timothy Taylor-Price of Greenville, North Carolina, was arrested and taken to police headquarters. 

A complete inventory of the impounded vehicle resulted in the discovery of more large-capacity magazines, three semi-automatic pistols, and an additional firearm, according to Farina. 

Taylor-Price was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE