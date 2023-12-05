Committed Greenburgh Educator Named NY Teacher Of Year: 'Making World Of Positive Difference'

Mandel Holland, who teaches social studies in Greenburgh at Woodlands High School, is being honored as a 2023 New York State History Teacher of the Year through the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Monday, Dec. 4.

According to Feiner, Holland is known for his unique and creative way of teaching American history in the classroom, which includes the use of documents, artifacts, historic sites, and oral history.

"The Greenburgh school district is very lucky to have Mandel teaching our youth," Feiner said, continuing, "He has been making a world of a positive difference in the lives of many."

Holland was nominated for the honor by a junior at Woodlands High School, Leo Llorente Valin, who was inspired by his teaching after being in his classes during his freshman and sophomore years, according to the school district.

"“Leo was one of my quiet, yet capable and confident, students. I knew he was present and connected in class, but I had no idea of the impact I was having on him as a student,” Holland said, adding, "It just goes to show you that, as a teacher, you need to keep talking because you don’t always know who you are reaching.”

In addition to his excellent teaching, Holland is known for his enthusiasm each year, especially on the first day of school.

"With each coming year, I am so excited for the first day of school. The year that I don’t wake up feeling this way will be the year that I retire," Holland said.

He is set to be honored during a meeting at Greenburgh Town Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

