Car Crashes Into Store In Hartsdale

The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 2 just after 8:30 a.m., when a car crashed into the Mattress Firm store in Hartsdale at 84 South Central Ave.

According to the Hartsdale Fire Department, the car was found 50 feet into the store with the front driver's side over the basement stairwell.

Because of this precarious position, the car had to be stabilized before the driver and passenger were freed. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the car told fire officials that she had been trying to back up from a nearby gas station when "something happened" and she went over the curb and through the glass of the store, according to a report by ABC7.

The store does not have much structural damage but the glass windows in front were shattered and a back wall was banged up, the outlet reported, adding that the store's manager said it is too early to know how long it will take for the store to reopen.

The car was later towed away from the store.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.