Popular Cookie Chain To Open First Location In Hartsdale

A popular cookie company known for unique flavors of sweets is set to open its first location in Westchester.

A new Crumbl Cookies location will open in Hartsdale at the Dalewood Shopping Center on North Central Avenue, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The shop will open in mid-March 2023 and is currently hiring to fill positions. An official opening date has not yet been set.

The cookie chain is known for its huge selection of more than 250 unique flavors, with six rotating flavors of cookies available each week. Notable classic flavors include milk chocolate chip, Neapolitan, and pink sugar, in addition to gourmet flavors such as Vanilla Glaze featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The Hartsdale shop will join the cookie chain's first Long Island location in Levittown, which opened in early February.

The company is well-known on social media, with over 3.5 million Instagram followers and 62.3 million likes on TikTok.

Feiner said the shop would be another great addition to North Central Avenue, which will see numerous new businesses open in the coming months.

"Central Ave is becoming a destination location for shoppers. It's very exciting," he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.