New ShopRite Supermarket To Hold Grand Opening In Elmsford

A new 74,000-square-foot ShopRite supermarket is about to open in Westchester.

Located in Elmsford at 320 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A), the new ShopRite will open on Sunday, March 26, and hold a grand opening celebration beginning at 9 a.m. that will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The full-service supermarket will feature an in-store space called "Fresh to Table," which will provide to-go food options and ingredients for those who only have time to make one stop.

The space will offer meals that are ready-to-cook, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-eat, in addition to also including a digital component that will let shoppers pre-order meals online.

Other features that will be offered by the new supermarket include:

A meat department with trained butchers;

A from-scratch fresh bake shop;

A seafood department with fresh daily deliveries;

A produce department;

A floral department;

Online shopping with both in-store pickup and home delivery options.

ShopRite President Steve Savas said that he can't wait for the supermarket to finally open its doors.

"We are proud to open our new store in Elmsford and look forward to serving the community and providing ShopRite value, variety, and quality," Savas said.

In addition to serving shoppers, the supermarket is also looking to fill around 200 positions. Those interested can apply to these positions by clicking here.

The plaza where the new ShopRite is located is also home to a Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken location, which reopened in March 2023 after a year of intense renovations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenburgh and receive free news updates.