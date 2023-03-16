KFC, Taco Bell Reopen After Year Of Renovations In Elmsford

A building housing both Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell locations in Westchester has reopened to the public after a year of intense renovations.

The two fast-food restaurants, located in Elmsford at 350 Saw Mill River Rd., a plaza which it shares with an upcoming ShopRite store, reopened in March 2023 after closing in the winter of 2022, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner announced on Thursday, March 16.

Both interior and exterior elements of the location were renovated, Feiner said, adding that the following features were added:

A brand-new kitchen;

A dining room with modern finishes;

A new fresh look for the exterior of the building that aligns with Greenburgh's vision for commercial zones.

Feiner said that the location's owner, Syed-Nadeem Kirmani, CEO of the Kirmani Group, decided to reinvest in the town and renovate the building after seeing "the potential of what Greenburgh offers to business owners."

"Thanks to the efforts of Kirmani Group, the town of Greenburgh can once again enjoy the beloved community favorite," Feiner said.

