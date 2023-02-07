Hit The Links: 2 New Indoor Golf Simulator Businesses To Open In Greenburgh

For those who love to golf but find it too cold to be outside, two upcoming businesses in Westchester County will help scratch the itch.

Two new indoor golf simulator locations will open in Greenburgh on Central Park Avenue, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

The first business, X-Golf, was approved by the town's Planning Board and will be located in the former Walgreens space at 870 Central Park Ave., Feiner said.

The second business, Golfzon, is currently under construction and will be located at 691 Central Park Ave.

Feiner said the businesses would take up previously-empty space in the town's mixed-use corridor.

"I am glad to see these and several other vacancies being filled with new businesses," he said.

