COVID-19: Starbucks Reverses Policy On Vaccine Mandates

Starbucks announced that it will no longer require its employees in the United States to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

ABC News reported that the coffee shop chain made the announcement in a memo to employees on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The company reportedly said it made the decision in light of the Supreme Court's ruling, which rejected the Biden administration's effort to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or regular testing.

Starbucks previously had announced it would require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sunday, Feb. 9 or require that they get tested each week, ABC News reported.

Read the full ABC News report here.

