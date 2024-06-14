Alert Issued For Missing 19-Year-Old Hartsdale Woman

Michelle Higgs, age 19, was last seen on South Central Avenue in Hartsdale at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Higgs, who has autism, was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and tan moccasins.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to authorities, Higgs is believed to be in the local area and is attracted to water.

Anyone with information as to Higgs's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenburgh Town Police Department at (914) 989-1700 or call 911.

