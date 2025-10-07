After Over 5 Years Of Delays, Bridge To Reopen To 2 Lanes In Ardsley: Here's When

The update came Monday, Oct. 6, from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who shared correspondence from the New York State Department of Transportation confirming that work on the small but vital Ardsley Road Bridge spanning the Sprain Brook Parkway is nearing completion.

"Finally, after over five years of inconveniences, some good news," Feiner wrote in his update, adding that the bridge is expected to open by the third week of November.

Feiner noted that the project, managed by the DOT’s Hudson Valley Construction Group, has far exceeded its original timeline and sparked frustration among residents and commuters who rely on the bridge to travel between Ardsley, Edgemont, Central Avenue, and Scarsdale.

"I am personally curious to know how much the contractor bid on the project and how much the state actually paid over the amount that was bid for the bridge repairs," Feiner wrote.

DOT: Final Work Underway

According to DOT Engineer-In-Charge Andre Greaves-Burrows, the project’s final phase includes concrete deck placement, parapet wall construction, and paving.

Part one of the bridge’s structural deck was scheduled to be poured on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with Part two expected next week. Then, construction of the parapet wall will follow, along with the final deck pour.

Remaining pavement and cleanup work will follow the reopening.

Years of Delays and Complaints

The project has drawn criticism for its prolonged timeline and safety concerns. Earlier this year, residents complained about narrow lanes, confusing detours, and near-misses at the bridge site while it was operating under single-lane alternating traffic, as Daily Voice previously reported.

In response, DOT implemented new safety measures in April, including temporary traffic signals, restriping, and additional warning signs.

