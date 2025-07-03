$1M In State Funding Going To Over 60 New Affordable Apartments In Greenburgh

The money—awarded through New York State’s County Infrastructure Grant Program—will support the second phase of the Mayfair Apartments project in Greenburgh, transforming a former community center into 62 affordable senior rental units, the county announced on Thursday, July 3.

The development is located on the site of the former WestHELP Homeless Shelter on the campus of SUNY Westchester Community College. It is adjacent to the Knollwood Road corridor, where the project will also deliver over a mile of new sidewalks and upgraded drainage systems to improve neighborhood connectivity and pedestrian safety, officials said.

The new sidewalk network will connect the community college to Knollwood Road, extending down to link with existing sidewalks near Interstate 287.

The project represents Phase II of the Mayfair redevelopment. Phase I opened in September 2021, delivering 74 affordable senior units on the same property.

"The Mayfair Apartments in Greenburgh is a great example of the County seeing the potential in an underdeveloped property, and transforming it into a complex that will pay dividends to our residents for years to come," said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, who continued, "We want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her efforts in securing $1 million in funding for this second phase of construction, which will allow us to add an additional 62 units of housing for our seniors with low and moderate incomes.”

