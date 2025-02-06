$11.2M Loan Fraud Scheme: Nurse Practitioner From Elmsford Stole Doctors' Identities

Catherine Seemer, age 44, of Elmsford, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday, Feb. 5, after pleading guilty to defrauding federal disability loan programs of more than $11.2 million, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

From June 2017 through March 2022, Seemer ran a scheme that falsely claimed student loan borrowers were eligible for debt relief through the Total and Permanent Disability Discharge Program, a program designed to assist individuals with severe disabilities, including military veterans with service-related conditions.

Seemer stole the identities, medical license numbers, and forged signatures of at least 12 doctors to fabricate disability certifications for more than 125 borrowers, prosecutors said. She then charged these borrowers fees to process the fraudulent loan discharge applications without their knowledge.

"Today, Catherine Seemer has been held accountable for defrauding a federal loan forgiveness program created to help ease the financial burden of those who suffer from permanent physical or mental disabilities, including military veterans who endure service-related disabilities," said US Attorney Danielle Sassoon.

In addition to her prison sentence, Seemer was ordered to pay $635,352 in restitution and will serve three years of supervised release following her incarceration.

