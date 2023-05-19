State Of Emergency: Dutchess County Working To Keep Asylum Seekers Out

Dutchess County Executive William O’Neil said on Friday, May 18, that he had executed a State of Emergency and two executive orders in relation to what he says are "New York City’s imminent, forced relocation of migrants and/or asylum seekers to Dutchess County."

O'Neil took the steps, he said to preserve residents' rights and safeguard their well-being by enforcing various established codes and regulations – a pre-emptive step necessitated by the haphazard efforts of New York City to randomly disperse individuals throughout the state.

"Though the city has failed to give Dutchess County a definitive timeframe of when, nor how many individuals could be expected, I am making this proactive move to ensure law and order throughout our county, as well as provide for the safety of our nearly 300,000 residents," O'Neil said.

The county is also exploring its options to commence a civil action against the city, and any property owner of a hotel, motel, or short-term occupancy rental property who uses or converts a hotel or motel into a short-term emergency shelter.

"While Dutchess County and our residents empathize with the plight of the individuals being inhumanely shuttled out of New York City by Mayor Eric Adams, Dutchess County is already grappling with housing challenges for our residents, and our county does not have the resources to adequately address the myriad needs these individuals will undoubtedly require during their stay," O'Neil added.

He added that Mayor Eric Adams' actions are "unconscionable."

O'Neil also pointed to the lack of action by the federal government to adopt an immigration policy that protects this country's citizens and those looking to engage in a legal process to make a life here.

"We urge every Dutchess County resident to contact their federal representatives and ask they demand the White House to swiftly act,” O'Neil said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice East Dutchess and receive free news updates.