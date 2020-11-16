COVID-19: New Hudson Valley Middle School Going Remote For Two Weeks

Another school in Westchester will be going fully remote for the rest of the month after positive COVID-19 cases forced a staffing shortage.

Valhalla Middle School Principal Jason Schrammel issued an alert this week announcing that the school was transitioning to its distance learning model beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Students will be permitted to return to the building on Monday, Nov. 30 for the “Valhalla cohort,” and Wednesday, Dec. 2 for the “Odin cohort.”

Schrammel’s announcement comes after a student at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19 who was last in the building last week.

“This case has resulted in a necessary quarantine of several staff members, which has placed additional pressure on our ability to keep Valhalla Middle School staffed sufficiently,” Schrammel said.

“Based on this development that instructional staff members are now unavailable due to quarantine - along with other routine absences - we will not be able to ensure adequate staffing at Valhalla Middle School.”

According to the New York State COVID-19 “Report Card,” three students throughout the district have tested positive for the virus, as well as one staff member.

