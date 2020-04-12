The Chance Theater Complex In Poughkeepsie Is For Sale For $1.75 Million

Poughkeepsie's legendary Chance Theater and its corresponding restaurant and bar are on the market for $1.75 million

The Crannell Street site has operated as an entertainment venue since 1926, first as a vaudeville theater, then a stage for live music from 1970 onward. Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Metallica, Muddy Waters, Charles Mingus, Pete Seeger and Cyndi Lauper have all performed in the 17,000 square-foot building.

The listing includes not just the Chance Theater building, but The Loft upstairs, The Platinum Lounge and The Nuddy Bar and Grill, according to the site's listing.

The complex has been up for sale since April of 2017. Current owner Frank Pallett acquired the property in 1994.

