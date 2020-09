Rob Astorino wants to repeal State Senator Peter Harckham’s controversial “no cash bail” law that triggered the ongoing crime wave in New York, according to three New York City Police Department (NYPD) commissioners.

Poll What do you think? I agree with Rob Astorino that immediately returning violent criminals to the street without bail is a terrible idea. I agree with Peter Harckham that cash bail for violent criminals should be abolished. I have no opinion. Submit Vote View Results Current Results What do you think? I agree with Rob Astorino that immediately returning violent criminals to the street without bail is a terrible idea. 95%

I agree with Peter Harckham that cash bail for violent criminals should be abolished. 0%

I have no opinion. 5% Back to Vote