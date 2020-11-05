COVID-19: Dutchess County Election Day Poll Worker Tests Positive

An Election Day poll worker in Dutchess County tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday evening, Nov. 5.

The person worked at the East Fishkill Community Center at 890 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said.

The individual had been following all precautionary steps – mask wearing, hand sanitizing, physical distancing and was not experiencing any symptoms, Vaidian said, noting that therefore, the risk to voters is minimal.

However, voters, and any others who visited the site on Election Day, are advised to monitor for symptoms and seek testing as a precautionary measure.

Individuals can also contact the Dutchess County Coronavirus Hotline at (845) 486-3555.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health Department's Rapid Response Team is working with the individual and the Dutchess County Board of Elections for a complete investigation and contact tracing.

Other poll workers who had contact with the individual are being quarantined and will be tested under health and safety guidelines and protocols.

The Town of East Fishkill had undertaken appropriate cleaning and disinfection as the Board of Elections closed the polling site on Tuesday evening.

“We urge anyone who voted at the East Fishkill Community Center on Nov. 3 to be aware and alert for possible symptoms,” said DBCH Commissioner Dr. Vaidian. “We encourage you to be tested as a precaution.

"This is an important reminder that the virus is still present in our community and we must continue to take necessary mitigation steps to keep our community safe – including wearing a face covering, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.”

Symptoms for COVID-19, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure, include:

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath/trouble breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

