Police Search For Two People Of Interest In Dutchess ShopRite Larcenies

Police are attempting to identify two people of interest in a series of larcenies at ShopRite locations in the area.

Authorities are investigating a number of larcenies that took place at ShopRite locations in central Dutchess County over the past few months, according to a report from New York State Police on Wednesday, April 6.

Police released photos of the two individuals they are working to identify.

State Police asked anyone with information about the identities or locations of the individuals to call Trooper Calabrese at 845-677-7300 and refer to case #10768166.

