COVID-19: New Deaths Reported In Dutchess; Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess is getting closer to 1,000 as the death toll in the county rose slightly in the past week as the county recovers from the second surge of the virus.

Dutchess health officials were monitoring 1,080 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, March 5, down from 1,177 last week, but up from approximately 800 in late February.

According to the Department of Health, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has reached 22,678 out of nearly 550,000 tests that have been administered countywide.

In the past week, six new virus-related deaths were reported in Dutchess, bringing the total to 410 since the pandemic began last year.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 3.84 percent after it was up near 7 percent last month.

Four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Dutchess hospitals in the past week, leaving 50 still being treated for the virus, down from more than 100 as recently as two weeks ago.

Health officials said that 21,188 in Dutchess have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of March 5:

Poughkeepsie: 144;

Poughkeepsie City: 124;

East Fishkill: 116;

Wappinger: 109;

Beekman: 74;

Hyde Park: 72;

LaGrange: 69;

Fishkill: 53;

Beacon City: 41;

Pleasant Valley: 40;

Dover: 25;

Union Vale: 25;

Pawling: 22;

Wappingers Falls Village: 17;

Rhinebeck: 16;

Clinton: 12;

Rhinebeck Village: 10;

Red Hook: 9;

Fishkill Village: 7;

Washington: 6;

Stanford: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Amenia, Milan, Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, North East, Pawling Village, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, a total of 1,657,777 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 38.8 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,796 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

