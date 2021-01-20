COVID-19: Hundreds Of Vaccination Appointments In Dutchess Fill Up In Minutes

A pair of mass COVID-19 vaccination sites had hundreds of appointments filled within minutes of being opened up to the public as millions clamor to be among the first to receive doses of the vaccine.

This week, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the Department of Behavioral & Community Health received 600 doses of the vaccine, which allowed them to open up vaccination sites that were swiftly filled.

The Points of Dispensing (POD) Vaccination Centers were opened by appointment only at the former JCPenney store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria and Dover Middle/High School in Dover Plains.

The appointments were opened up to those eligible earlier this week and a second alert was issued by the county within a half-hour advising that each of the 600 appointments had already been filled.

“Our POD vaccination sites ran smoothly and efficiently thanks to our dedicated public health staff and our amazing MRC volunteers,” Molinaro said. “We are ready and eager to ramp up our distribution and will continue to push to receive more vaccine so we can get as many shots in arms of our residents as quickly as possible. Please continue to stay safe and remain patient as we work to get more vaccine.”

Dutchess, like the rest of the state, continues to struggle with a lack of supply of the vaccine and a mass demand of those looking to receive the vaccination. Currently, New York has been receiving between 250,000 to 300,000 allocations each week, which are then distributed around the state based on a region’s population.

Last week, Dutchess received 700 of the 250,400 doses allocated to New York by the federal government.

"Vaccine availability remains extremely limited,” Molinaro said. ”Although we have the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents each week, we can only vaccinate as many people as we receive vaccine doses for.

“We will continue to push for more vaccine, but in the meantime, we are dispensing every dose we get to eligible residents quickly and efficiently at our POD vaccination centers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.