COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There are now more than 1,600 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Dutchess County as the Hudson Valley contends with a statewide and nationwide holiday surge of new infections.

There were nine new virus-related deaths reported in Dutchess in the past week, as the total rose to 243, while the number of active cases rose from 1,511 to 1,622 as of Monday, Jan. 4, according to the county Department of Health.

Late in November, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 12,797 - approximately 1,200 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 372,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess is up to 8.12 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

One hundred and forty-five patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 132 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 4:

Poughkeepsie: 177;

East Fishkill: 175;

Poughkeepsie City: 135;

Wappinger: 133;

Fishkill: 89;

Hyde Park: 88;

Beekman: 70;

LaGrange: 65;

Beacon City: 58;

Dover: 40;

Pleasant Valley: 36;

Wappingers Falls Village: 29;

Union Vale: 23;

Red Hook: 22;

Pawling: 18;

Rhinebeck: 17;

Amenia: 15;

Fishkill Village: 13;

Clinton: 7;

Stanford: 7;

Pawling Village: 6;

Milan: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, Rhinebeck Village, Tivoli Village, and Washington.

