COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There were several new deaths and more than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dutchess County over the past several days as the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has risen to 718, up from 604 on Friday, Nov. 20 after the county only had approximately 200 active cases earlier this month.

There have been 6,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of 273,668 tests administered in Dutchess.

The death toll in Dutchess County has now hit 185, up from 177 late last week.

42 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 12 last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Nov. 25:

Poughkeepsie City: 46;

Poughkeepsie: 42;

East Fishkill: 41;

Wappinger: 37;

Hyde Park: 32;

Fishkill: 26;

Beacon City: 24;

LaGrange: 20;

Beekman: 16;

Dover: 14;

Pleasant Valley: 14;

Red Hook: 13;

Union Vale: 8;

Wappingers Falls Village: 7;

Rhinebeck: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in:

Amenia;

Clinton;

Fishkill Village;

Milan;

Millbrook Village;

Millerton Village;

North East;

Pawling;

Pawling Village;

Pine Plains;

Red Hook Village;

Rhinebeck Village;

Stanford;

Tivoli Village;

Washington.

In the past 24 hours, 173,085 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 6,265 testing positive. The 3.62 percent infection rate is up from 2.96 percent the day before.

"Remember the experts said, 'Beware the fall.' It gets cold, people start to stay indoors, college students start to come home and there's less outdoor activity. That's the spike we're seeing go up now, and we are now going into the holiday season and 37 days of increased social interaction," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal school year.

"Celebrate Thanksgiving with your extended family: The family of New York, representative of all those people who did the right thing this entire year for one and other and acted as a family."

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.